WHP Identified Lander Crash Victim

On the evening of March 14th, 2022, a Nissan Armada driven by 52-year-old Robert Coulston of Lander was traveling south on Main Street when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand bend in the road, according to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The vehicle crossed the oncoming lanes of travel before driving up onto the sidewalk. The vehicle crossed the driveway approach and struck the concrete base of a sign. The vehicle came to an abrupt stop. The driver was unrestrained and succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

According to the report, Speed and Driver Fatigue/Asleep are possible factors in the crash. The Fremont County Coroner’s office is also investigating the possibility that Coulston may have suffered a fatal medical condition that resulted in the crash.

The fatality was the 16th of the year on Wyoming highways, compared to 19 deaths on this date one year ago.