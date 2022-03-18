Latest:

Weather looking mild for Friday and Saturday

The weather today is looking to be on the mild side with breezy conditions. Highs today in the 50s with lows tonight in the mid-20s. For Saturday, look for even warmer temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. 

The forecast from the National Weather Service Station in Riverton:

Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.