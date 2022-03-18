Nine arrests reported; Fraud nets scammer $7,500; Raccoon in a closet trapped and released

Riverton Police Reports 3/15/22 through 3/18/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

A fight reported at 12:28 p.m. on Edith Street on the 16th resulted in two citations for Simple Battery issued to a 21-year-old Riverton Female and a 30-year-old Riverton Male

Shado Blackburn, 28, Ethete, arrested on a MCR warrant in the 1100 block of East Monroe at 1:45 p.m. on the 16th

Alyssa Kilcrease, 20, Riverton, arrested for MIP/MUI at 6:58 a.m. on the 17th on East Park Avenue

Dudley C’Bearing, 35, Riverton, arrested for thirteen (13) Riverton Police Warrants at 8:26 p.m. on North Federal Blvd.

Anastasia Ridgley, 24, Lander, arrested at 12:45 a.m. on the 16th for Public Intoxication in the 500 block of East Main Street.

Toni Aguilar, 43, Riverton, arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 3:52 p.m. on the 14th on West Adams Avenue.

Dexter Wallowingbull, 36, Ethete, arrested for Public Intoxication at 9:24 p.m. at Riverton City Park.

Skye Willow, 28, Riverton, arrested at 11:01 p.m. on West Park Avenue for trespassing.

Jourdan Harris, 29, Ethete, arrested at 3:15 a.m. on the 15th at South Federal and East Monroe for Larceny and on a RPD warrant

Eternal SunRhodes, 22, Riverton, arrested at 6:31 a.m. on the 15th at an address on East Sunset Drive on a Fremont County warrant

Patrol Reports

A Riverton woman reported a fraud that required a police report as requested by a power company. The woman reported she discovered she was paying a power bill for an address that she was not living at.

A suspected white powder that may be a controlled substance was taken as evidence when it was reported from an address on North Broadway at 10:18 p.m. on the 16th.

A 34-year-old Male was trespassed from a business on West Main Street after talking to himself and not acting normal.

An individual came to the police department window to report a financial fraud at 2:03 p.m. with an unknown amount of loss. A report is pending.

A resident on Gannet Drive reported a raccoon sitting on a shelf in a closet inside the house at 8:04 a.m. on the 14th. The Riverton Animal Control Officer captured the raccoon and released it in an area better suited for a raccoon.

A report is pending on the fraudulent use of a credit card reported at 1:47 p.m. from an address on Ridgeway Road.

A fraud report was filed at 3:55 p.m. from an address on East Sunset Avenue.The caller said the telephone fraud resulted in the loss of $7,500.

A semi truck was reported to have struck a building and a fire hydrant on West Main at 9:36 p.m. on the 14th. A report is pending.