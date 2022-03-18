Lander School Board heard appeals for additional music teacher

By Jeff Rebitski, Staff Writer

Lander- The the monthly Fremont County School District #1 board meeting in Lander Tuesday evening played out in front of a packed meeting room.

There seemed to be a consensus by all the students and parents who spoke about the need for an additional music teacher. One student suggested that it would allow for one-on-one instruction “like we used to get and it might prevent students from dropping from the band once in high school.” Another stated that before joining the band, he was shy and had no voice and he struggled with a speech impediment. He went on to say that the band gave him the place and the ability to find his way to express his feelings and develop confidence in himself. One parent stood and expressed her feelings about the lack of one-to-one teaching and supplemental assistance for students in need of extra help. Board member Dr. Kathy Hitt reminded the room that “ the state had not been kind to schools this year as far as budget allocations.” She said this automatically makes it difficult to pay new staff.

An upcoming audit was discussed by the board and a sample of the audit was shared to explain the process. The discussion by the board was one of confidence in the process and that the future was bright even though the actual audit process looked somewhat confusing.

Superintendent Dave Barker asked the board about the option of introducing Hunter Safety Courses to the middle school. There was a concern with cost and interest in the program by the students and the ability to coordinate with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for the actual classes. The hope was to find a curriculum that would be conveyed in a nine week timeframe that will match up with the school schedule. The board expressed a desire to find someone to teach the class on a volunteer basis.