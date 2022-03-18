Domestic Battery Arrest noted in Lander; Shoplifting incidents reported

Lander Police Reports 3/14/22 through 3/17/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Jordan Harris, 29, Ethete, served three (3) LPD warrants at the Fremont County Detention Center

A 14-year-old male of Lander was cited for assault at 2:14 p.m. at the Lander Middle School

Donte Teichert, 19, Fort Washakie, Cited for Possession of Marijuana at 10:40 p.m. at Amoretti and North 6th

Broncho Lonebear, 26, Lander, Arrested at 3:14 p.m. at North 3rd and Amoretti for Domestic Battery and Property Destruction

Ian Timbana, 34, Lander, Arrested at 8:25 p.m. on the 14th at an address on Main Street for Aggravated Assault

John Waitman, 32, Riverton, Arrested at 12:16 a.m. on the 16th in the 1300 block of Bishop Randall Drive on a Fremont County arrest warrant.

Patrol Reports

Lander Police were notified that Mr. D’s Food Center had video surveillance of two unknown females and one unknown mail leaving the store with a cart full of groceries. The report was made at 3:12 p.m. on the 16th.

A man who had apparently been assaulted and was showing signs of being beaten up refused law enforcement help at 9:24 p.m. on the 16th but was check out by Frontier Ambulance personnel.

The Maverik Store at 135 East Main reported video surveillance of an unknown female taking several items, placing them in her purse and then leaving the business. Police will investigate.

No citations were issued at 12:30 p.m. on the 14th after a vehicle and scooter crash at North 3rd and Main Street. Minor injuries were reported by a femalt transported to the hospital.

A stolen red 2015 Chevrolet 2500 pickup was reported as stolen from an address on East Main Street at 11:01 p.m. on the 14th.