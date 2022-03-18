Deputies catch Drunk Driver; Domestic Violence Arrest; Eight vehicle crashes reported

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the emergency dispatch center has taken 41 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulances have been dispatch 15 times and the county fire departments have been dispatched once. Six persons were booked into the detention center for charges including one alcohol-related charge and 10 misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 164 inmates that is it responsible for. Of those, 160 are housed in Lander and 4 inmates are housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Sarah N. Cousineau, 37, Riverton, arrested on a Failure to Appear warrant at 12:05 p.m. on the 16th at an address on Amy Lou Stree

Richard Vasco, 41, Riverton, arrested on a Failure to Appear warrant

Kristina R. Verley, 30, Riverton, arrested on a Failure to Appear warrant at 12:00 on the 16th at an address on Amy Lou Street.

Charlene O. Monroe, 34, Riverton, arrested on Possession of a Controlled Substance and on a Failure to Appear warrant at 3:14 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Monroe Avenue.

Ashley M. Haddenham, 36, Riverton, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence

Yancy J. Rooks, 25, Dubois, arrested for Domestic Battery, at 5:17 a.m . on South First Street in Dubois.

Patrol reports:

A resident on Meandering Way near Lander reported an identity theft with credit cards and unemployment checks from the STate of Pennsylvania.

A one vehicle rollover was reported at 11:51 a.m. at milepost 127 on Highway 26 on the 16th. A report indicated the vehicle rolld landing on its wheels and the driver tried to continue driving the vehicle. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

A resident on Two Valley Road reported at 4:08 p.m. on the 16th that someone had moved a vehicle out of her garage and parked it outside.

A truck rollover was reported at 6:18 p.m. on the 16th near milepost 129 on Highway 26 west of Riverton. The Wyoming Highway Patrol called to investigate.

The Coroner’s Office was called out for a deceased individual at 11:08 a.m. on the 16th

A two vehicle collision was reported at 8:30 a.m. in the 100 block of East Ramshorn in Dubois on the 15th.

The Department of Family Services reported a Sex Offense at 4:02 p.m. in the Lander area on the 15th. It is under investigation.

A shoplifting was reported at 6:11 p.m. on the 15th from Walmart in Riverton.

Under investigation by the BIA Wind River Police Department is a property destruction complaint of several individuals pelting a house and vehicle with rocks an then driving away. The complaint was called in at 8:29 p.m. on the 16th.

A property damage vehicle crash was reported at 7:11 a.m. on the 11th on Webbwood Road. There were no injuries. A police report cited speed to fas for conditions as a cause of the wreck.

A vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier on Horse Creek Road outside of Dubois at 7:30 a.m. on the 11th. There were no injuries.

The sexton at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton reported that a vehicle was driving over graves there at 4:45 p.m. A deputy reported the driver inadvertently left the roadway and was advised not to drive off of the paved areas. No citations were issued.

A two-vehicle minor damage crash was reported at 8:13 a.m. on the 11th in the 1600 block of North 8th West in Riverton. There were no injuries.

A truck and trailer crash was reported at 10:18 a.m. at milepost 53 outside of Dubois. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

A resident on Riverview Road reported returning home and discovering that dogs had been in their flock of sheep and that at least one sheep had been killed. the report was made at 4:43 p.m. on the 12th.

Heavy Smoke was reported coming from a residence in the 11500 block of Highway26 near Kinnear at 5:43 p.m. on the 12th. Fremont County Fire Protection units responded.

A pickup rolled-over at 5:44 p.m. at milepost 60 on the South Pass Highway, WYO 28, on the 12th. Injuries were reported. The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded.

An incident of eluding police was reported by deputies at 10:27 p.m. on the 12th. The location was redacted from the report and the incident is under investigation.