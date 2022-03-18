CWC Trustees to seek additional one mill levy again; Fire Suppression Upgrade approved for student apartments

By Jeff Rebitski, Staff Writer

RIVERTON–The Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees met Wednesday in regular session and approved seeking an additional one mill of taxation for the 33rd year in a row . Administrative Services Vice President Willie Noseep recommended the trustees proceed with advertising their intent and taking action at their May meeting. The one mil will raise about 750-thousand dollars for college operations.

Wyoming statute allows college boards to levy an optional one mill levy to support college operations. Currently, all seven community colleges in the state levy the optional mill. This option, which is in addition to the required four mills, must be renewed every two years. The optional one mill is the only source of funding that, by statute, is totally under the control of the college trustees.

CWC Director of Human Resources Jason DeMayo presented an employee monitoring report at the meeting. Significant findings included that the college has done very well and has retained an above average number of employees, even during this time of “Great Resignations.” DeMayor said as the average age of the college employees raises and moves them closer to retirement, the college is looking into ways of attracting younger, yet highly qualified employees to fill those future openings.

Board President Dr. Brad Tyndall, after a thorough explanation by Noseep, recommended that the board approve a sole source contract with SDI Contractors for a fire suppression system in two college apartment buildings. The contract would be funded by CWC housing funds for $298,726, plus $100,000 for the architectural work and project management and an owner’s contingency of $60,000, for a total of $458,726. The upgrade to the fire suppression system will provide the required life safety update at CWC’s East and West student apartments. The motion was approved.

Wyoming PBS launches new program.

The Trustees learned that Wyoming PBS is beginning a new program to help parents of 1st and 2nd grade students connect and explore the nature of Wyoming. Wyoming PBS General Manager Terry Dugas played a video highlighting the new show. The curriculum is available by going to WyomingPBS.org and searching for “Nature WY”. As Dugas explained, these are high interest, short video productions that place parents and children in close proximity to explore the great outdoors in Wyoming with a curriculum to support everyone.