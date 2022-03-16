Snowpack in the Wind River Range up a bit; Bighorn River Drainage holding

The Natural Resource Conservation Service reported Tuesday that the snow pack and snow water equivalent in the Wind River Basin has gone up four points over the last week to sit today at 94 percent of the 30 year median. The Bighorn River Basin has also increased, from 82 to 85 percent and the Sweetwater River Basin showed a three-point gain up to 80 percent of the 30 year median.

The Statewide snow telemetry sites, known as SNOTELs, is at 83 percent of the median. Statewide, taking into account all of the river basins, is at 84 percent of the average snowpack for this week of the year.

As you can see in the map above, the Wind River, Laramie, Upper North Platte, Little Snake and Tongue River drainages are all in the 90th percentile as of this week.