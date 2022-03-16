Latest:

Riverton Soccer Schedule

The Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines will begin their 2022 season starting tomorrow on the road. Below is the full schedule for Riverton. 

 

Girls

 

March 17 at Rawlins 3 p.m. 

 

March 19 vs Jackson 11 a.m. 

 

March 25-26 at Pinedale Jamboree TBD

 

April 5 at Lander 4 p.m. 

 

April 9 at Torrington Noon 

 

April 12 at Douglas 4 p.m. 

 

April 14 vs Buffalo 4 p.m. 

 

April 22 vs Rawlins 4 p.m. 

 

April 29 at Newcastle 3 p.m. 

 

May 6 at Buffalo 3 p.m. 

 

May 7 vs Torrington 1 p.m. 

 

May 13 vs Douglas 4 p.m.  (Senior Night)

 

May 14 vs Newcastle 1 p.m. 

 

May 19-21 State at Cheyenne TBD 







Boys 



March 17 at Rawlins 5 p.m. 

 

March 19 vs Jackson 1 p.m. 

 

March 25-26 at Worland Jamboree TBD

 

April 5 at Lander 6 p.m. 

 

April 9 at Torrington 2 p.m.

 

April 12 at Douglas 6 p.m. 

 

April 14 vs Buffalo 6 p.m. 

 

April 22 vs Rawlins 6 p.m. 

 

April 29 at Newcastle 5 p.m. 

 

May 6 at Buffalo 5 p.m.

 

May 7 vs Torrington 3 p.m. 

 

May 13 vs Douglas 6 p.m. (Senior Night)

 

May 14 vs Newcastle 3 p.m. 

 

May 19-21 State at Cheyenne TBD 

 