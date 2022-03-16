Riverton Little League Registration

ONLY 2 MORE WEEKS TO REGISTER!!! The registration deadline for Riverton Little League is March 31. Register at the following website: https://tshq.bluesombrero. com/rivertonll Visit Riverton Little League Facebook page for more details. No late registrations this year! Cost is $50, and includes Jersey, Riverton hat, and team baseballs. Players must provide baseball pants, socks, and baseball mitt.

Some important dates/things to know:

Riverton Little League is for kids ages 4-12. The age you will be on August 31, 2022 is how your child’s baseball age is determined.

Wilson testing is a skills test required for all Minors and Major League Players (ages 9-12) and any 8 year old player who is wanting to ‘play up’ All the coaches attend, and it gives us an opportunity to equally divide the teams.

Wilson testing dates are:

Wednesday April 6 for Minors and Thursday April 7 for Majors. Both at 6 pm. Coaches need to come for the player draft and coaches meeting. Location will be announced here on fb (we are hoping for good weather to do it at the fields!)

We need more coach volunteers please! We have had zero volunteers for the coach pitch league, and only a couple for other leagues! This league and board is all volunteer run. If you are able to help coach in any capacity, it is much needed and appreciated!! Everyone is in the same boat….we would all prefer to sit back and watch our kids, or maybe we don’t feel very qualified. But we need more people to make this league work! Please sign up!

Practice for majors and minors can begin as early as April 11. Coaches will contact players and set a practice schedule.

Practice for tee-ball and coach pitch can begin as early as April 18. Time and location determined by your coach.