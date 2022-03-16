Lander Valley 2022 Soccer Schedule

The Lander Valley Tigers and Lady Tigers will begin their 2022 soccer season at Jackson on March 18. Bellow is the full schedule this upcoming season. Games subject to change.

Girls

March 18 at Jackson 3 p.m.







March 22 at Lyman 3 p.m.







March 24 vs Mountain View 3 p.m.







April 5 vs Riverton TBD







April 8 at Powell 3 p.m.







April 11 at Cody 3 p.m.







April 14 at Pinedale 3 p.m.







April 19 at Worland 3 p.m.







April 22 vs Powell 3 p.m.







April 23 vs Cody Noon

April 28 vs Pinedale 3 p.m.







April 30 vs Lyman Noon







May 3 vs Worland 3 p.m.







May 13 at Mountain View 3 p.m.

May 19-21 at State Cheyenne TBD







Boys

March 18 at Jackson 5 p.m.







March 22 at Lyman 5 p.m.







March 24 vs Mountain View 5 p.m







April 5 vs Riverton TBD







April 8 at Powell 5 p.m.







April 11 at Cody 5 p.m.







April 14 at Pinedale 5 p.m.







April 19 at Worland 5 p.m.







April 22 vs Powell 5 p.m.







April 23 vs Cody 2 p.m.

April 28 vs Pinedale 5 p.m.







April 30 vs Lyman 2 p.m.







May 3 vs Worland 5 p.m.







May 13 at Mountain View 5 p.m.







May 19-21 at State Cheyenne TBD