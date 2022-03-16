Ike and Maldonado Named NABC Division I All-District

Story Provided By University of Wyoming Athletic Media

LARAMIE, Wyo. (March 16, 2022) – The U.S. Basketball Writers Association has released its 2021-22 Men’s All-District Teams, based on voting from its national membership of 900-plus and University of Wyoming players Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado were named to All-District VIII. The USBWA has selected All-District teams since the 1956-57 season, its founding year.

The duo helped lead the Pokes to 25 wins for the most since 2015. Also, the Cowboys recorded 24 wins in the regular season for the most since the 1951-52. The Pokes made the NCAA Tournament for the 16th time in school history and the first at-large bid since 2002.

Ike appeared in 33 games averaging 19.5 points per game. He also added 9.6 rebounds per game. He shot 51 percent from the field and was one of three players to average over 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. He was a First Team All-MW by the media and Second Team by the coaches.

Maldonado averaged 18.5 points per game to go along with 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. He finished the season with 207 assists, the most in a single season at UW. He also became the all-time assists leader at UW.