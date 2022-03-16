HD33’s LeBeau said she received death threat from another lawmaker

House District #33 Representative Andi LeBeau has alleged that another house member had made a death threat against her and a former lawmaker, causing her to miss the final day of the 2022 Legislative Session for her own safety. According to a report in the Cowboy State Daily, Republican legislator John Romero-Martinez made the threat in a call to a lobbyist at the Capitol. Also allegedly threatened was former lawmaker Sara Burlingame, who Romero-Martinez defeated in the last election. A report of the incident was filed with the Cheyenne Police, although that report was not immediately available.

In a social media post after returning to her job with the Northern Arapaho Tribe, LeBeau wrote that her last day at the legislature “was stripped from me. I’m healing from a death threat. I’m processing the trauma and stress of violence still being perpetrated upon women by men.” LeBeau said legislative leadership advised her to file a complaint with the Cheyenne Police.