City Council approves utility rate increase to keep pace with expenses

By Carol Harper, Staff Writer

Residents in the City of Riverton are about to see a rise in water and sewer rates as the Riverton City Council approved three resolutions to increase utility user fees at Tuesday’s meeting.

Resolution 1446 supports a 3% utility rate increase to the Water Fund; Resolution 1447 supports a 3% rate increase to the Wastewater Fund, and Resolution 1448 supports a 2% increase to the Sanitation Fund. The fees may be modified to protect the fiscal health of the water, wastewater and sanitation enterprise funds, which were last adjusted in March 2021.

City Finance Director Mia Harris said that expenses in the water fund for this year’s budget are currently outpacing the revenues by $113,996. Sanitation fund expenses are exceeding revenues by $319,933.

“The wastewater fund does look a little more favorable with revenues exceeding our expenses by a mere $28,608,” she said. “However, it should be noted that there is $731,750 budgeted for replacement and repairs of critical equipment at the aging wastewater treatment plant.”

In 2018, the city had an out-of-state third-party utility consulting firm analyze the current utility rate structure and associated costs. The analysis assisted in determining what funding levels utilities would need to complete needed system development, refurbishment, repair, maintenance, operation, and ongoing sustainability. The consultant provided a detailed study of the results at a city council work session in October 2019. The recommendation was to change the rate structure and bring pricing up to a level sufficient to support the current expenses associated with the utility infrastructure, as well as annual rate increases to support ongoing and future costs.

Increases are as follows (fees rounded up or down to the nearest dollar):

In-City Water unit charges per 1,000 gallons for 0-5,999 gallons will be $2.77. The unit charge per 1,000 gallons for 6,000 gallons or more will be $3.18. Out of City Water unit charges per 1,000 gallons for 6,000 gallons or more will be $3.98.

In City Sewer unit charges per 1,000 gallons will be $3.72. Out of City Sewer unit charges per 1,000 gallons will be $4.65. Other increases sewer fees and charge increases include residential flat sewer, $44.64 per month; commercial flat sewer, $50.99 per month; wastewater dump, $89.43 per 1,000 gallons; grease, $116.15 per 1,000 gallons and Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) Dump-Sump, $319.28 per 1,000 gallons.

In-City Sanitation fees for a Regular Service Residential 90-gallon rollout will be $32.75; Residential 45-gallon rollout, $31.01; Commercial 3-Yard container will be $57.91. Commercial 1.5 container will be $38.46.

Rental service types include 20-yard roll-off, 30-yard roll-off, compactor and recycle trailers at $4.70 per day plus tipping fee, with delivery/haul fees at $242.03. Privately owned compactors will be charged a tipping fee.

