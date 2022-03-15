Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce to meet March 22-23

The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce will gather for their next meeting March 22-23 in Casper. The meeting begins at 8 a.m. and will be held at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center, 800 N Poplar St. The public is invited to attend and participate in-person or online through Zoom.



The Taskforce will continue discussions on improving public access, private landowner matters and preference points. Other topics include sustainably increasing resident opportunity for deer, elk and antelope hunting. The public can submit comments to the Taskforce online and will have several chances to speak to the Taskforce during the meeting.



The March meeting agenda is posted on the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce website at wyomingwildlifetaskforce.com. Supporting documents will be added in the coming days. The agenda includes registration details for virtual participation. Meetings will be recorded and available for viewing online within a week on the website.



The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce was convened to study top-priority wildlife policy issues facing the state related to the allocation of hunting opportunity, sportsperson access and other issues. The topics will be identified by the taskforce members with input from the public for study over an 18-month period with the goal of presenting conclusions and recommendations to the Wyoming Legislature, Game and Fish Commission and governor to support decision-making on Wyoming’s wildlife resources. The Taskforce has no rule-making authority.



