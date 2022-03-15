Jul 22, 1958 – Mar 10, 2022

Vianna Behan, 63, of Riverton passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Thursday, March 10. 2022. A wake will be held at Heritage Hall at the Fremont Fairgrounds starting at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.



Vianna Marie C’Hair was born on July 22, 1958 in Riverton, WY to Louis C’Hair and Norma (Goes In Lodge) Draper. She grew up in Cheyenne, WY and later moved to Green Bay, WI until finally coming home to Arapaho on the Wind River Reservation.



Vianna was baptized into the Catholic faith and was a member at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church.



She earned her G.E.D. and worked as a nurse and housekeeper.



Vianna loved spending time taking care of her grandchildren, being with family, shopping, and going to the casino.



She is survived by her forever companion, Roy Reignier; mother, Evangeline C’Hair; sons, Rueben Behan, Ricky Behan, and Robert Behan; daughters, Ronda Behan, Robin Behan and Kristina Behan; brothers, Aloysious C’Hair, Mark C’Hair, Rodney Draper, Linus Sitting Eagle, and George Sitting Eagle, Jr.; sisters, Wendy Masters, Leanna Sitting Eagle, Lavina Bell, and Mary Ellen Pingree; and the families of C’Hair, Sitting Eagle, Black, Moss, Duran, Monroe, Whiteplume, Dresser, Headley, C’Bearing, and Little Thunder.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis C’Hair, Norma Draper, Robert C’Hair, Sr., Anthony and Odelia Sitting Eagle; son, Ronald Behan, Jr.; brothers, Jerry C”Hair, Clemeat Sitting Eagle, Sr., Robert C’Hair, Jr., Silas Sitting Eagle, Gerald D. Sitting Eagle, and William Sitting Eagle; and sisters, Juanita Little Thunder, Letticia and Felicia Sitting Eagle, and Dorothy Sitting Eagle.



On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com