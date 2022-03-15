Riverton’s second Lemonade Planning Day is Tuesday, March 22

The next planning date for the Riverton Citywide Lemonade Stand Planning day is coming up on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Riverton Ambassador member Julie Buller reported the first meeting on March 10th went well. “We’re off to a great start, thanks to all who participated in the kick-off meeting. Fear not, there’s still time for everyone to still jump on board and participate! Please plan to join us for our next meeting on Tuesday, March 22, 5:30pm at the Riverton Library. Also, mark your calendars for the “kick-off” of the event, which will be on Wednesday, May 4th, so we have a LOT to get ready between now and then.”

Buller also reported that the group voted on March 10th that Tyler Watson would be the chairman of this new community initiative.

Background:

The late Brett Watson, at the time a member of the Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees, made one of his final wishes to have lemonade stands all over Riverton during the summer as a way to introduce kids to business entrepreneurship. A life-long supporter of local youth and sports, Watson’s name now emblazons the Riverton Junior Football League Field off of Major Avenue just north of Sunset. Brett and his family were heavily involved in the RJFL. In fact, both Brett and Tyler Watson were awarded “Best Amateur Football” fans for their efforts by the Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation/College Hall of Fame. Brett died of pancreatic cancer last year.

Members of the school board and the Riverton Ambassadors wanted to fulfill Watson’s wish.

Supporters of the idea are still being urged to come with your ideas and suggestions on how to make National Lemonade Day on August 20th a successful community-wide celebration.