An investigation is underway into the death of a motorist who’s vehicle crashed into the side of the Breadboard Restaurant in Lander yesterday evening at 7:22 p.m. LPD’s Public Information Officer Duane Kaiser reported the victim was a 52-year-old man “who succumbed to his injuries at the scene.” It is not known at this time if the man had a medical emergency or suffered a fatal emergency while driving.

The Fremont County Coroner and the Wyoming Highway Patrol are investigating.