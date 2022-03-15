Sep 11, 1946 – Mar 3, 2022

Ellen McCanna Jones, made her journey home to our Lord on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Help for Health Hospice in Riverton, WY. A rosary service will be held at 7 PM Monday, March 21, at St. Margaret Catholic Church. A memorial Mass to celebrate her beloved life will take place at St. Margaret Catholic Church at 2 PM Tuesday, March 22.



Ellen was born to Virginia Shirley McCanna and Peter Frederick McCanna in Albuquerque, NM, on September 11, 1946. She graduated in 1964 from St. Vincent’s Academy and in 1969 from the University of New Mexico with a Home Economics Education degree. She belonged to the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.



She married William H. Jones, in Albuquerque on November 28, 1970, and moved to Mesa, AZ, and then to Sacramento, CA. He preceded her in death in 1974 from an Air Force aircraft accident off the coast of Taiwan. She and her son lived in Greeley, CO, for 18 years where she was involved in Children’s Theatre, Weld County Cancer Society, and worked part-time at the University of Northern Colorado and with the alumnae group of Kappa Kappa Gamma in Weld County.



She is survived by her son, Christopher Jones, and daughter-in-law, Francesca, of Riverton, WY; grandsons Brett William and Aidan Christopher and granddaughter Ashlyn Francesca, all of Riverton, WY; and a sister, Janet Wynne McCanna, of Santa Fe, NM. Ellen is preceded in death by her husband; parents; an infant sister (1948), Mary Margaret; and aunts and uncles.



She will be remembered for her quick smile and laughter. She loved to cook for family and friends and had endless enjoyment spending time with them. Ellen traveled extensively and always found peace in the grandeur of the Rocky Mountains. She gave generously of her time, helping those closest to her in whatever way possible. Her loving and giving spirit will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Help for Health Hospice, 716 College View Drive Suite B, Riverton, WY 82501, or to Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center, 122 Hospital Road, Brush, CO 80723.



