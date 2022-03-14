Wolverines capture Consolation Title at State 4A Tourney

The Riverton Wolverines finished the 2021-22 season in winning fashion with two wins on Friday and Saturday to win the 4A Consolation bracket.

Riverton 44, Rock Springs 30

The Wolverines got off to a slow start in the first quarter. Riverton only scored six points in the first quarter. Neither team could get the offense going in the first quarter and it was a low-scoring first quarter. After the first quarter, Rock Springs led 10-6. The Wolverines in the second quarter still could not get anything going. They were able to outscore the Tigers 9-8 in the quarter but at the half still trailed 18-15 at the half. In the first half, Riverton did not find the range. They only went 1/7 from the three-point line while the Tigers went 3/7 from the three-point line.

In the third quarter, Riverton did what they have done all season and that is play defense really well. The Wolverines held the Tigers to zero points in the third quarter while going on a 14-0 run.

That third quarter was the deciding factor. The Tigers scored 12 in the final eight minutes but it was not enough to come back and win the game. Tanner Johnson got back into his scoring ways scoring 11 points in the game and going 5/8 from the field. Lucas Engle finished the game with 13 points. He went 4/9 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point line. The Wolverines moved on to face Star Valley in the Consolation bracket championship game.

Riverton 59, Star Valley 38

Riverton and Star Valley met for the third time this season to finish the season. As in the first match, it was a defensive struggle. Neither team could get much of a lead in the first quarter. Tanner Johnson led all scorers in the first quarter with 11 points. The Braves trailed after the first quarter 14-10. The second quarter was a low-scoring quarter as the Wolverines only scored 4 points in the quarter while Star Valley only scored 2 points in the quarter. At the half, it was Riverton’s lead 18-12. The scoring picked up in the second half. Engle and Parker Paxton ended the first half with only 2 points. They picked up the scoring in the second half. Riverton in the second half got the long-range shot going shooting 5/8 from the three-point line to Star Valleys 3/16 from long range. In the fourth quarter, Riverton started to pull away scoring 25 points in the quarter. Tanner Johnson finished his Riverton career with a masterpiece of a game with 23 points. Paxton finished with 19 in the win. Other players to score in the game were:

Jason Vincent- 6 points

Derrick DeVries- 3 points

Ace Sage- 2 points

Derrick Lange- 1 point

Lucas Engle- 5 points