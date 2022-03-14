Post Season Awards announced for CWC and Region IX Men’s Basketball

By CWC Athletics

Postseason Recognition

Post season awards for CWC basketball teams were recently announced. Central sophomore point guard Jesse White was named an Honorable Mention All Region 9 North player.

Western Wyoming pulled a couple of top honors. Mustang head man Steve Soza was named the coach of year with third year player Dayne Prim the North conference player of the year. Casper’s Rashaun Agee and LCCC’s Xavier McCord were also first team picks with Prim.

Juan Pablo Camargo of Northwest, Trevor Trost of Western and Tom Mark of Eastern Wyoming were 2nd team selections.

Region 9 regular season and tournament champion Casper netted a pair of players on the All North first team including the player of the year and a player on the all defensive team. Thunderbird head coach Dwight Gunnare was named the Coach of the Year.

CWC Freshman Liv Knapp was voted to the All North squad for the CWC Lady Rustlers.



History Makers

A few Rustler players have left their mark on CWC basketball. Freshman guard LIv Knapp broke the single season assists record with 88. She eclipsed the old record of 85 set by Brooke Tolman back in 2009. Knapp also scored 33 points in a game to be the 2nd most in a single game. 3 players have scored 34 which is the most….

Sophomore Alexxis Motisi is now 3rd in single season rebounds, 3rd in single season blocks and ranks 4th in a two year career.

On the men’s side, sophomore point guard Jesse white..scored 37 in a game and is the 2nd most single game scoring for a Rustler, his 73 three pointers were 4th in modern day single season.

Region 9 Results

Region 9 basketball tournaments crowned champions and national tournament qualifiers.



At the Women’s tournament in Casper, Eastern Wyoming knocked off 4th ranked Western Nebraska in the semi finals. The Lancers won by 20 and stopped the Cougars 22 game win streak in the process. That put Eastern in the finals vs 15th ranked Casper. The Thunderbirds would stop the Lancers 71 to 57. Casper is 28 and 4 and off to the NJCAA national tournament as a 14 seed. Western Nebraska received an At Large bid and is a #12 seed. The women’s NJCAA tournament will be in Lubbock, Texas this week. Otero hosted the men’s tournament and led Trinidad State by 2 with just 3.9 seconds left to play. The Trojans would hit a shot from just inside half court at the buzzer and win, 95 to 94. It’s the first title for Trinidad State since 1986 and they will go to nationals with a 16 and 11 record. They are the only team from Region 9 to go to the NJCAA Tournament in Kansas this year.

Former Rustler Dancin’

CWC will have a former player competing in the NCAA March Madness. Junior point guard Jaylon Gentry and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits are a #13 seed. The Jackrabbits are 30 and 4 on the season and won the Summit League conference and tournament titles. They will take on Providence, the 4 seed on Thursday in Buffalo, New York.

It’s the sixth NCAA tournament appearance overall and first time since 2018. They also have the nation’s longest current winning streak at 21 games in a row.

Gentry has played in 11 games averaging a couple of points per game. South Dakota State is 0-5 in the first round NCAA tournament games.