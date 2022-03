Near normal temperatures and mainly dry today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A cold front will bring a return of snow to the west later Tuesday. Cooler for all Wednesday with a scattering of showers. Today’s highs in the low 50s for Shoshoni and the Bighorn Basin, in the Upper 40s for Lander and Riverton and in the low 40s for Dubois and Jeffrey City. Tonight’s lows will in the mid 20s across the area.