March Madness: Cowboys are Dancing; First Four vs Indiana Tuesday.

Cowboy Basketball was tabbed as an eleventh seed in the East Region during Sunday’s NCAA Championships Selection Show! They will face fellow 11-seed Indiana on Tuesday in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. Tickets are available now using the link below.



Wyoming is 25-8 on the season and recorded 24 wins during the regular season for the most since the 1951-52 season. The Pokes will be dancing for the first time since 2015 and 16th time in program history. It marks the first time since the 2002 season that the Pokes have earned an at-large bid to the tournament.