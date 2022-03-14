Lander Volunteer Fair set for Saturday, April 2

By the Lander Chamber of Commerce

It’s a match made in… Lander!



Have you been looking to volunteer your time but don’t know where to go or whom to contact?



Are you a Lander non-profit organization looking for volunteers?



Then we have the perfect place to come together and connect!



The Lander Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with the Lander Community Foundation, is hosting the inaugural Lander Volunteer Fair to connect volunteers with the issues and organizations that matter to them. Local non-profit organizations will be available to talk about volunteer opportunities at their events and openings on their boards. Local volunteers will be available to talk about their availability. A perfect match!



WHO? Volunteers and Non-Profit Organizations



WHAT? Lander Volunteer Fair



WHERE? Lander Community & Convention Center



WHY? To connect the residents of Lander and Fremont County to the issues and organizations that matter to them



WHEN? Saturday, April 2, 2022 10AM-2PM



$30/table for participating non-profit organizations.



FREE to the public.