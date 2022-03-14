Lady Tigers end season with 20 wins; Three seniors played their last game for LVHS

The State Class 3A Basketball Championships ended in Casper Saturday and not the way the Lander Valley Lady Tigers had hoped.

Three points was all that kept the Lady Tigers out of this year’s state championship game in Casper. Three points. The Lady Tigers lost to Douglas 41 to 38 in the semi-finals Friday at Thunderbird Gym at Casper College holding the top ranked Lady Bearcats 21 points under their season average scoring and their top scorer 13 points under her average. But the three-time state defending champion’s Allison Olsen hit nine free throws in the final eight minutes to overcome the Lady Tigers, who had the lead midway through the final period. The game see-sawed back and forth before the Tiger’s led 38-37 in the final 20 seconds. Taline Tendore was seemingly all alone for a layup to give the Lady Tigers a three point lead, but a Douglas player came from behind and swatted the ball away, and Lander’s chance to keep the lead. Fouls attempting to get the ball back resulted in four free throws for Douglas at the end and the final 41-38 margin. Whitney Hansen and Meagan Winfield led Lander in scoring with 10 points apiece, while Demi Stauffenberg added 8, Ryan Bell had 7 and Tendore with three.

Saturday, in the game for third and fourth place, the Tigers raced out to a 7-0 lead over Buffalo, but the the Lady Bison held the Tigers scoreless for the remainder of the period while scoring eight to lead after one by one. The Lady Tigers tied the score at 15 just before half-time, but a Bison basket at the end gave Buffalo a two point-19-17 lead at the half. Lander only scored four points in the third period against while Buffalo hit for nine and the Tigers were behind 26-17 with eight minutes to go. At that point, the Tigers got hot and went on a 8-0 run to narrow the lead to two points, 31-29. But Buffalo then went on a 5-0 run before the Tigers came back to tie at 34-all late in the game. From that point the Bison’s Grace Peterson hit six free throws and made six points from the field to put Buffalo up 44-36. A late Tiger basket made the final 44-40 in favor of Buffalo. Against the Lady Bison, Tendore and Hansen both scored 10 points, Stauffenberg added eight, and Ryan Bell and Winfield with six apiece.

It was a disappointing end to a very good season for Lander as the Lady Tigers finished with a 20-6 record, a second place finish at regionals, and a first round win over #1 Newcastle in their opening game at Casper. After the new year, Lander reeled off 19 consecutive wins before dropping the West Region championship to Lyman 30-25 up in Powell.

The season marked the end of their high school basketball careers for three Lander Seniors, Ryan Bell, Whitney Hansen and Demi Stauffenberg. But next year looks encouraging with returners Megan Winfield, Taline Tendore, Darian Bell, Kiara Friday and Aislynn Donahue, all who had quality minutes this past season. Tendore was the team’s defensive leader this past season as a sophomore, and Winfield, a junior, led the Lady Tigers in average scoring with a dozen points a game.