Lady Tigers win First Game at 3A State

The Lander Valley Lady Tigers bounced back from their loss in the Championship game of the Western Regional one week ago to defeat Newcastle 52-45 Thursday morning at the Class 3A State Championships in Casper. It was only the Dogies third loss of the season, 21-3, and second in a row. Lander improved to 20-4.

LVHS Head Coach Serol Stauffenberg was obviously pleased after the game and he said his team played well, especially on defense. “We don’t have to suddenly adjust our defense like other teams do here because we’re strong on defense all season and we don’t have to score a lot of points to win,” he told WyotodayMedia.outside of the locker room area. “We just beat a really good team that’s been the top ranked team in the state for most of the year,” he said. Stauffenberg said Newcastle’s zone defense allowed the Tigers to score from the outside, and once they shifted to a man for man defense to stop the outside shooting, the Tigers scored layups “bang, bang, bang to keep the lead.”

Another key for the Lady Tigers was the lack of fouling, which plagued the team at Regionals. Lander was only whistled for 10 fouls in the entire game, and they had four fouls to give late in the game. “We didn’t foul today and that worked to our advantage at the end, we let them run 10 seconds off the clock and then fouled. It worked out well compared to last week.”

The Lander coach was very happy with his team’s success behind the arc, hitting 54 percent of their shots , including four of six in the second half. Lander ended the game with seven threes, two by Ryan Bell and Whitney Hansen and one each by Megan Winfield, Demi Stauffenberg and Talene Tendore. Even more a factor in the win was the team’s free throw shooting, hitting 9 of 12 in the second half including key charity tosses by Taline Tedore and Ryan Bell. Bell hit four in a row and Tendore closed out the game also with four, but in the waning seconds, she missed one that she rebounded and hit for two with 0.00.4 left.

Stauffenberg credited the free throws with helping the Lady Tigers hold on to the lead late in the game.

There were four ties in the game and four lead changes and Lander held the lead throughout the final 8 minutes. Lander’s larges lead was eight, Newcastle’s largest margin was two points.

Lander captured the momentum early, scoring the first eight points of the game and led after the first quarter 11-5. Newcastle outscored the Lady Tigers 13-8 in the second and Lander led only by one, 19-18 at the break. Lander came out strong in the third and had a seven-point lead that the Dogies narrowed to one on the strength of two treys just before the end of the quarter. But they would not get a lead and the Tigers scored the last seven points to seal the win.

Lander advanced to the semi-finals at 4:30 Friday afternoon at Casper College against the Douglas Bearcats, a 64-40 winner over Mountain View.

Talene Tendore 6-9 FG, 1-2 3s, 4-8 FT, 6 Rbds, – 17 points,

Ryan Bell 2-4 FG, 2-3 3s, 10/12 FT, 5 Rbds – 16 points,

Whitney Hansen 4-11 FG, 2-4 3s, 0-0 FT, 3 Rbds -10 points,

Megan Winfield 2-5 FG, 1-3 3s, 0-0 FT, 3 Rbds – 5 points

Demi Stauffenberg 1-2 FG, 1-1 3s, 1/2 FT, 4 Rbds – 4 points.

Newcastle 5 13 13 14 – 45

LVHS 11 8 13 20 – 52