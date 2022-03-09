RPD: Ten arrests, One citation; Marijuana and Methamphetamine arrests on the list

Riverton Police Reports through March 9th at 7 a.m.

Arrests:

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Teresa Swimmer, 45, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication and a RPD warrant at 3:43 p.m. on the 8th.

A driver was cited for No Insurance and Driving While Under Suspension at 5:08 p.m. at Webbwood Road and North 16th East.

Aleeah Crispin, 47, Riverton, on Seven (7) RPD warrants

Thomas Duffy, 36, Riverton, on a Fremont County Warrant at 9:25 p.m. at an address on Spire Drive.

Bryson Whitewolf, 32, Ethete, for Trespassing, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana; and an RPD Warrant.

Bradley Cunico, 52, Riverton, on a Fremont County warrant at 6:50 a.m. on the 9th in the 1200 block of S.8th East.

Gregory Duran, 23, Riverton, on a Fremont County warrant at 7:54 .m. on South Federal Boulevard March 4th

Connelly Bigknife, 24, Ethete, Public Intoxication and a RPD warrant at 3:31 p.m. at an address on North Federal Boulevard.

Billy Lookingbill, 41, Riverton, Trespassing on North Federal Boulevard at 6:32 p.m.

Wynonna Ghostbear, 23, Arapahoe, on a Fremont County warrant at 2:26 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Federal.

Preston Lee, 25, Riverton, Public Intoxication and nine (9) RPD warrants at 5:34 p.m. in an area behind 816 North Federal Boulevard. on the 6th.

Modesta Blackburn,25, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine at 6:27 p.m. at an address on North Federal Boulevard.

Patrol Calls:

A report is pending on a sliding glass door being shattered by someone who shot a BB pellet into the door at 9:24 a.m. on the 8th on North 9th Street West.

An incident is under investigation. All information on the call was redacted.

A woman called police at 1:50 p.m. to report a theft in that that someone had signed for the delivery of her cellular phone.

A two-vehicle collision was reported at 7:22 p.m. at College View Drive and West Main between a red GMC and a white Dodge. A report is pending.

A subject informed of a sexual assault on an 18-year-old female did not wish to file a report. The call was recorded on the blotter.

A report is pending on a two-vehicle crash at East Fremont and North Broadway reported at 9:22 p.m. on the 8th. There were no injuries.

A snow plow driver reported hitting a sewer cap at Opal Drive at Garnet Drive at 1:13 a.m. on the 9th. There was no damage.

A vehicle backed into a park bench on East Main Street at 10:28 a.m. on the 4th and tried to leave. Police reported there was minor damage to the vehcile, but no report on the park bench.

Two vehicles collided at 11:25 a.m. on the 4th at an address on North Federal Boulevard. The vehicles were a white Toyota passenger car and a Semi-truck. Minor damage was reported.

The report of animal abuse involving a puppy being beaten by five kids was called in at 12:57 p.m. on the 4th from an address at East Washington Avenue and South 5th Street. A report on the incident is pending.

A sexual assault reported at 3 p.m. on the 4th is under investigation.

A shoplifting incident was reported at Walmart at 1:15 p.m. on the 5th at Walmart. A report is pending.

A report is pending on the reported theft of money from several banking accounts. The report was made on the 5th from the Riverton Area.