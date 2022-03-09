Riverton’s Lemonade Planning Day is Thursday at 5 p.m.

The late Brett Watson, at the time a member of the Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees, made one of his final wishes to have lemonade stands all over Riverton during the summer as a way to introduce kids to business entrepreneurship. A life-long supporter of local youth and sports, Watson’s name now emblazons the Riverton Junior Football League Field off of Major Avenue just north of Sunset. Brett and his family were heavily involved in the RJFL. In fact, both Brett and Tyler Watson were awarded “Best Amateur Football” fans for their efforts by the Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation/College Hall of Fame. Brett died of pancreatic cancer last year.

Members of the school board and the Riverton Ambassadors wanted to fulfill Watson’s wish and they have scheduled community wide “National Lemonade Day Planning Meeting” at the Riverton Branch Library this Thursday at 5 p.m. FCSD#25 Board Member Jody Ray is helping to spearhead the effort.

Supporters of the idea are being urged to come with your ideas and suggestions on how to make National Lemonade Day on August 20th a successful community-wide celebration.