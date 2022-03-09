RHS Golfers approved to travel to the home of American Golf this coming July.

The Riverton School Board Tuesday night approved an out-of-state Travel Request for the Riverton Boys Golf team to travel to Pinehurst, North Carolina in July for a national high school golf tournament. Coach Lars Baker said Pinehurst of the home of American golf with nine different courses there. As St. Andrews is to golf in Scotland, Pinehurst is to American, he said. “We were fortunate to be invited, for most it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to experience golf at a high level,” Flanagan noted. The state champion golf teams from each state are invited to the huge event. Riverton won the Class 3A title this past year, their sixth in the past 10 years.

Representing the team, Brodie Dale read a prepared statement that each of the team members were to share in reading. However, most of the team was at soccer practice and did not arrive at the meeting until the request had been approved. Still, they ducked in to thank the school board.

Dale said, “As you may recall, in mid-September we Riverton Wolverine golfers won the Wyoming 3A State Golf Championship in Lander. This was our proudest moment as individuals, as a team, and as representatives of our school and district. The support from the district, Riverton Country Club, and the community at large empowered us to perform at our best and provide Riverton School with its sixth golf championship in the last decade. We are so excited to share with y ou that we have been invited to the High School Golf National Invitational in Pinehurst, NC. We came before you several months ago to celebrate our championship; today we come before you to again ask for your financial support to participate in this unique event against the best high school golfers in the nation. Playing golf for Riverton High School helped shape us into the young men we are today, and we are thrilled to pursue on last opportunity where we can broaden our golf horizons together. While pursing high school golf in Wyoming has been a blessing, being able to participate in a national tournament with students from around the nation will allow us to better ourselves as golfers and Riverton High School Golf as a program.

Thank you for your time and, Go Wolverines!”

The Varsity team members include Parker Paxton, Brodie Dale, Daxton Fischer, Kyler Graham, Brett Jones and Kennedy Prom.