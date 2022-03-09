RHS Auditorium Funded by State Legislature

It’s not often the Trustees of Fremont County School District #25 in Riverton jump out of their seats in joy, but that’s what happened Tuesday night when Board Member Carl Manning and Superintendent JoAnne Andre Flanagan jointly announced that the $8.2 milllion dollars for an auditorium at Riverton High School passed the legislature. It’s been a four decade-long effort to get an auditorium for RHS, and it now becomes the last Class 4A and Class 3A School to get one. Even some Class 2A schools have auditoriums.

The measure to approve the funds was led by Lander State Representative Lloyd Larsen, a member of the Joint Appropriations Committee, and was supported by Fremont County’s delegation in Cheyenne.

Manning said the auditorium was in the joint budget approved by the two houses and Flanagan added that the Governor signed the measure on Tuesday. At that point, the room erupted in shouts of joy and applause with more than one member rising to their feet in celebration. It was a very good way to start what was a short meeting, adjourning after 50 minutes.

More details will be forthcoming.