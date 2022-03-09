LPD reported five arrests, two citations; Sex offenses under investigation; Thefts reported

Lander Police Department Reports, March 4 through March 9 at 7 a.m.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrests:

Cole Cleveland, 18, Lander, Driving While Under the Influence at 1:44 p.m. at Dillon Drive and Highway 789 on March 5th.

Marcus Gather, 27, Fort Washakie, Fremont County warrant at 11:41 a.m. on East Main Street.

Jarvis Large, 43, Lander, cited for Trespassing and Littering at 12:59 p.m. on South Second Street.

Cody Hallenback,43, Lander, Public Intoxication at 1:14 a.m. in the 100 block of East Main Street.

Shawn Murray, 51, Lander, on Three (3) Fremont County warrants at 10:34 a.m. at Garfield and S. Second Street

Burt Whiteplume, 44, Lander, cited for Public Intoxication

Newlynn Ridley, 48, Fort Washakie, on Fremont County and LPD warrants.

Patrol Reports:

A sex offense was reported March 4 at 7:41 a.m. An investigation is underway

A resident complained that a male subject was looking through a spotting scope toward her house on Amoretti Street at 9:17 a.m. Police discovered the man was actually watching deer in a field.

A second sex offense between juveniles was reported at 11:22 a.m. in the Lander area. An investigation is underway.

Police were advised of fraudulent activity on a bank account at 3:09 p.m. The reporting party was given options.

Police turned a report of kids preparing to egg another house in town over to the juvenile’s parents on 5:17 p.m.

Under investigation is the report of a theft of alcohol products from Mr. D’s by an unknown male who fled the store at2:58 p.m. on March 6

A power pole caught on fire at an address on Parks Avenue in a residential back yard at 7:30 p.m. on the 6th. The Lander Volunteer Fire Department responded.

A resident complained to police that he has been receiving toll road bills from Massachusetts but that he has not been to that state. The reporting party was given options by officer.

It was a vehicle versus a tree at 12:39 a.m. on March 7th at an address on Wilson Drive. A report was taken.

The alleged theft of multiple items from Palace Pharmacy on Main Street is under investigation. A report indicated four individuals were involved. The incident was reported at 3:54 p.m. on the 7th.

A resident of the Pushroot Court area allegedly is trowing buckets of corn and peanuts outside a residence, apparently to feed wild animals, and the complaintant said the animal problem there is getting bad. The call came in at 6:34 p.m. on the 7th.