Jody Kroeger

June 17, 1965 – March 7, 2022

Jody was born on June 17, 1965 to Karen and George Kroeger. He was born in Torrington, Wyoming. He left this world on March 7, 2022 after a courageous battle.

He was raised on a small farm just north of Wheatland, in the community of Dwyer Wyoming. He graduated from Wheatland High School in 1983 and went on to attend the University of Wyoming where he majored in Art. He was a leader in all of his positions he worked that included the store manager of McDonalds, Arby’s and Safeway. Along with his many accomplishments, he attended Hamburger University where he graduated with honors. After leaving the service industry, he pursued his dream of becoming an artist. His sculptures have won many national awards and can be found all over the country. One of his favorite sculptures can be seen hanging above Hayden Outdoors in downtown Lander and several of his pieces can be seen inside the building. He also helped with several Cabela’s sculptures that can be found outside there stores in Texas and Iowa. His love for the great outdoors showed in every aspect of his art. He spent many hours observing and appreciating all wildlife which made him the accomplished artist that could be seen in his work.

His love for the outdoors was one of his greatest passions. He spent many hours, hunting, fishing, and horse back riding in the mountains. His favorite saying from John Muir was “The Mountains are calling and I must Go.” He spread his love of the great outdoors with everyone he met. He especially spread that love to his children and grandchildren. He was patient and kind while taught them all to fish and hunt and enjoy the outdoors.

In the summer of 1986, he married the love of his life Kathy. They moved around a bit before settling in Lander where they raised two beautiful daughters Karen and Jami. He loved spending time with Kathy and they had many great adventures together. They spent hours talking, walking and driving around seeing all that God had created. They went camping, fishing, hiking and hunting together and spent many hours in the outdoors just being together.

He loved to tease and play tricks on his family just to get a chuckle out of them and make up silly songs about something silly they did. He loved being a taste tester for anything his family made for him especially baked goods.

He also loved all animals. He raised horses, chickens and cats and dogs. His favorite companions were his horse Itchy and his dog Lily who never left his side.

He is survived by his wife Kathy, his Mother Karen, his daughters Karen Jones,(Kaleb ), Jami Kroeger (Cody Jones), his Grandchildren Emily, Jason, and Gracie. His Brother George and niece Catie. Brother Gary, and several Aunts, Uncles and numerous cousins and too many friends to count.

He was preceded in death by his father George, sister Leilani, grandparents, and several uncles and aunts.

Memorial service will be Saturday March 12, 2022 at 1:30pm at the Museum of the American West in the Livery Stable. Dress in your favorite Camo and warmly. Burial to follow at a later date.

Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com.