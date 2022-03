Governor sends local names for Boards and Commissions requiring Senate Approval

Appointments for Senate Confirmation

March 1, 2022

#9 BOARD OF AGRICULTURE – DISTRICTS – PARTY SPLIT • Reappointment: Amanda Hulet – Johnson – R • New appointments: Jody Bagley – Crook – R (appointed to complete an unexpired term); Benjamin Anson – Park – Unaffiliated; Lexi Bauder – Campbell – Unaffiliated

#8 AGRICULTURE AND NATURAL RESOURCE MEDIATION BOARD • Reappointments: Gil McEndree – Washakie; L. Steven Smutko – Albany • New appointment: Sarah Falen – Laramie

#12 ARTS COUNCIL – DISCIPLINES • Reappointments: Jason Shogren – Albany; Kari Dewitt – Sublette; Marianne Vinich – Fremont; Sharon Dynak – Sheridan

#14 BOARD OF BARBER EXAMINERS – DISCIPLINES • New appointment: Jorge Angel Maldonado – Laramie March 1, 2022 2

#232 BUSINESS COUNCIL – TERM LIMITS • Reappointments: Charles Kenyon – Goshen; Katherine Tomassi – Uinta; Cindy Johnson – Sweetwater; John Coyne III – Big Horn • New appointment: Derek Smith – Campbell

#21 CHILDREN’S TRUST FUND BOARD – DISCIPLINES • Reappointments: Charles Kratz – Fremont; Tiffany Hunt – Albany

#25 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY – PARTY SPLIT – TERM LIMITS • New appointment: Patrick Thomas – Natrona – R

#230 CULTURAL TRUST FUND BOARD • Reappointment: Nancy Schiffer – Johnson • New appointment: Sherri Mullinnix – Converse

#61 EDUCATION – DISCIPLINES – DISTRICT – TERM LIMITS – PARTY SPLIT • New appointment: Kristen Schlattmann – Big Horn – R (appointed to complete an unexpired term) March 1, 2022 3

#32 ENERGY AUTHORITY – DISCIPLINES • Reappointments: Kenneth Miller – Rapid City, SD; Mark Stege – Laramie • New appointment: Kara Choquette – Denver, CO

#290 ENHANCED OIL RECOVERY COMMISSION – DISCIPLINES • Reappointments: Chad Brister – Dallas, TX; Dave True – Natrona

#116 GAMING COMMISSION – DISTRICT – TERM LIMITS • Reappointment: Troy Broussard – Park • New appointment: Reuben Ritthaler – Weston

#93 JUDICIAL CONDUCT AND ETHICS – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS • New appointment: Harmon ‘Bud’ Davis II – Laramie March 1, 2022 4

#101 MEDICINE – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS • Reappointment: Michael Jording – Weston • New appointments: Aubrey Dozier Tabb – Johnson Priscilla Dillon – Sheridan (appointed to complete an unexpired term); Diane Noton – Park (appointed to complete an unexpired term)

#103 MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONS LICENSING BOARD – DISCIPLINES • Reappointments: Camellia Samir El-Antably – Laramie; Kristin Alcala – Park • New appointments: Eric Schlidt – Natrona (appointed to complete an unexpired term); Kelly Buckingham – Johnson Kathleen Farstad – Albany (appointed to complete an unexpired term)

#105 MINING COUNCIL – DISCIPLINES • Reappointment: Curtiss Cooley, Jr. – Uinta • New appointments: Stephen Roberts – Sweetwater Steven Thornberry – Big Horn (appointed to complete an unexpired term)

#112 OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY COMMISSION – DISCIPLINES • Reappointment: Mandi Smith – Carbon March 1, 2022 5

#114 OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION • Reappointment: Kenneth Hendricks – Natrona

#115 OUTFITTERS AND PROFESSIONAL GUIDES – DISTRICTS – DISCIPLINES • Reappointment: Jeffery Smith – Crook • New appointments: Teal Wyckoff – Albany; Joseph Kondelis – Park

#117 PARKS AND CULTURAL RESOURCES COMMISSION – DISTRICT – PARTY SPLIT • Reappointment: Susan Peters – Fremont – R • New appointments: Barbara Anne Greene – Big Horn – R; David Bassett – Uinta – R (appointed to complete an unexpired term); Angela Emery – Natrona – D

#119 PAROLE – PARTY SPLIT • New appointment: Scott Wonser – Natrona – D (appointed to complete an unexpired term)

#131 PROFESSIONAL GEOLOGISTS – DISCIPLINES • New appointment: Brian Smith – Laramie (appointed to complete an unexpired term) March 1, 2022 6

#125 BOARD OF PSYCHOLOGY – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS • New appointment: Carolyn Pepper – Albany

#129 REAL ESTATE COMMISSION – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS • New appointment: Max Minnick – Laramie

#262 SCHOOL FACILITIES COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT – DISTRICTS – DISCIPLINES • New appointment: John ‘Jack’ Tarter – Johnson – R

#263 TOURISM BOARD – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS • Reappointment: Anna Olson – Teton • New appointments: Mark Tesoro – Uinta; Ken Barkey – Campbell

#146 TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS – PARTY SPLIT • New appointment: Patrick Crank – Laramie – D (appointed to complete an unexpired term) March 1, 2022 7

#148 UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT • New appointment: Kelly Brink – Sweetwater – R (appointed to complete an unexpired term)

#313 UW ENERGY RESOURCES COUNCIL – DISCIPLINES • Reappointments: David Emery – Rapid City, SD; Carl Bauer – South Park, PA; Vello Kuuskraa – Washington, DC • New appointment: Chad Teply – Tulsa, OK

#159 WATER DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT – DISTRICTS – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS • Reappointment: Clinton Glick – Fremont – R • New appointment: John Lawson – Natrona – R (appointed to complete an unexpired term) March 1, 2022

8 AGENCY DIRECTORS FOR SENATE CONFIRMATION

#11 Revenue Brenda Henson

#53 State Inspector of Mines Heather Kroupa (two year term – reappointment)

#37 State Engineer Brandon Gebhart

#77 Chief Information Officer Bill Vajda

#48 Health Stefan Johansson

#29 Water Development Office Jason Mead (as Interim Director)