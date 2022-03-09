Gordon calls for additional steps to support American Energy Independence

Governor Mark Gordon has called on President Biden to take additional steps to support American energy independence in the wake of the President’s Executive Order banning the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal to the United States. The Governor has issued the following statement:

“The President’s Executive Order banning the import of Russian oil is only half a solution. It should be accompanied by an Executive Order to immediately resume federal onshore and offshore oil and gas lease sales; expedite the approval process of federal application for permits to drill; and fast-track energy-related pipeline approvals to deliver energy to underserved areas across the nation.

It’s clear what the Russian invasion has done so far to Wyoming and US gasoline prices. We know we must take extraordinary steps to rapidly ramp up production of oil and gas. We must focus on producing homegrown energy for our domestic security and to combat inflation. We can do this if the Administration also withdraws administrative proposals designed to stop domestic oil and gas. These include continued threats of eliminating crucial tax credits and hiking up royalty rates on federal resources. Otherwise, we will continue to be dependent on nations and tyrants who clearly care nothing for our American ideals of democracy and prosperity.”