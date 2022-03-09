Four Arrested by County Deputies; Firewood stolen; Stolen Vehicle recovered

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours ending on March 9th at 7 a.m., the county emergency dispatch center has taken 39 calls for service. During that same period, the county’s ambulances were dispatched 8 times and the county fire department’s were dispatched once. Eight persons were booked into the detention center for charges including two Driving While Under the Influence charges, one other alcohol-related harge, one felony chare and 12 misdemeanor charges.

The county detention center currently has 155 inmates it is responsible for, including five juveniles housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrests:

Maxine L. White, 50, Ethete, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a warrant for Revocation of Probation and a warrant for Failed to Appear. The arrest was made at an address on David’s Way outside of Riverton when the woman showed up at a residence.

Andrew L. Bearing, 27, Arapahoe, Theft, Interference with Police.

Andrew S. Davey, 36, Lander, Revocation of Probation

Fernando M. Ocon, 32, Ethete, Fleeing/Attempting to Elude, Driving While Under the Influence, Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle.

Patrol Calls:

A county resident reported receiving an email indicating she had purchased a $1,300 tractor via PayPal. The caller said she did not have a PayPal account and reported the incident as attempted fraud. A report was taken.

A fight inside the Fremont County Detention Center was reported at 2:40 p.m. on the 8th. A report was made.

Deputies responded to the Pet Connection on Chittim Road outside of Lander at 6:22 p.m. for two suspicious women with a “shady story.”

A weather-related crash was reported at 9:13 p.m. when a driver lost control of their vehicle that slid off the road at Hill Street and Riverview Road.

The lone fire call was for the smell of natural gas outside of a residence on Rainbow Drive at 6:15 p.m.

3/7/22 to 3/8/22

Footprints in the snow were found by a landowner in his field and near two barns along the Sinks Canyon Highway. A report was taken.

There were 11 ambulance calls this date and no fire calls.

3/4/22 to 3/7/22

The Shoshoni Police Department reported an alleged assault by an alleged drunk driver who fled Shoshoni at 5:38 p.m. who was believed headed to Rock Springs. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

A resident along Highway 287 near Lander reported the theft of two pickup-truck loads of firewood on March 4th at 7:43 p .m.

A vehicle on Highway 789 was passed by a semi-truck at 2:58 a.m. on March 5th who’s trailer hit the car that then ended up off of the road. The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating.

The theft of a Winchester lever action .22 caliber magnum rifle is under investigation. The theft was reported on the Sweeney Basin Road in the Sweetwater country.

Deputies assisted firefighters at 27 Wilson Road at 2:43 p.m. on the 5th for a structure fire.

A semi-truck spun out at mile post 33 on Togwotee Pass and blocked the highway at 7:15 p.m. The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded.

Deputies assisted a driver whose vehicle became stuck in the middle of the street and was unable to get into a driveway. With that assistance, the vehicle was able to get in the driveway.

A stolen-vehicle identified as a gold colored F-150 pickup was recovered at West Main and Hill Street at 1:20 a.m. on the 7th. The driver was arrested on multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated.

Deputies are investigating a one vehicle rollover, possibly a plow truck, that tipped over on North 8th West about one mile north of Country Acres Road. The driver had fled the scene on foot. The report was made at 3:02 a.m. on the 7th.