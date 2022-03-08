Roads in Yellowstone closing to over-snow vehicles; Plowing for Spring opening to begin

Road closure dates (gates close at 9 p.m.)

March 6: Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris

March 8: Norris to Madison, Norris to Canyon Village

March 13: Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge

March 15: all remaining groomed roads

Visitor services closure dates

The Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel and Cabins, and its Gift Shop, Ski Shop, and food services, have closed for the winter season. The Mammoth Campground, Yellowstone General Store, Post Office, Medical Clinic, and self-serve fuel pumps stay open all year.

At Old Faithful, the Bear Den Gift Shop and Geyser Grill will close March 15. The Snow Lodge and Cabins have closed for the winter season.

Warming hut closure dates range between March 6 and March 15.

The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower Junction to Cooke City, Montana, is open to automobiles all year, weather-permitting. At Tower Junction, self-serve fuel pumps are available all year.