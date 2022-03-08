Fremont County Sheriff reported Detention Center Bookings down last month

Sheriff Ryan Lee told the county commissioners Tuesday morning that bookings into the county’s detention center dropped by 24 in February from January. There were 195 individuals sent to the lock up in February.

The Riverton Police Department continues to be the agency with the most bookings, a total of 99 in February. The Sheriff’s Office itself was responsible for 43 bookings and the Lander Police had 36 inmates sent to the facility. The Wyoming Highway Patrol was responsible for 11 bookings, the U.S. Marshal’s Office had three and the Shoshoni Police had one person sent to the Lander jail.

Lee said the current inmate population at the dentention center, as of Monday, was 153 inmates, including 158 in custody. That number included five juveniles. Of the total 114 prisoners were male and 39 were female.

Of all the inmates housed in Lander, 41 males and 14 females are currently serving a court-ordered sentence.

The number of inmates waiting for a court date totaled 103 in February, down 21 individuals from January.

The sheriff said there are no COVID-19 issues at the detention center.