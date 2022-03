Snowfall from the weekend storm was measured at:

• 2.2 inches in Lander,

• 1.3 inches in Riverton,

• 5.3 inches near Thermopolis, and

•4.5 inches around Worland.

Snow Telemetry Sites:

The Cold Springs Snotel site in the Wind Rivers recorded 8 inches,

• Hobbs Park, Little Warm Springs and St. Lawrence Basin Snowtels each had three inches.

• There was one inch reported at South Pass.