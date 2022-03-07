UW Counseling Student from Riverton Receives Fellowship to Help Create Change at National Level

A University of Wyoming doctoral student in counselor education and supervision recently was selected for a fellowship from an international honor society that values academic and professional excellence in counseling.

Rachel Ratliff was one of 10 doctoral students honored with the Chi Sigma Iota (CSI) Leadership Fellowship this year.

As a CSI Leadership Fellow, Ratliff will be assigned a mentor within the organization and work on an assigned national committee. These experiences will teach Ratliff leadership opportunities at a national level.

Ratliff, originally from Riverton, is a third-year doctoral student at UW. She has been actively involved in the CSI chapter at UW since her master’s degree program, holding the offices of president for two years and treasurer for two years. In 2020, she was an “emerging leader” for the Rocky Mountain Association for Counselor Education and Supervision. In addition to her studies, Ratliff is a provisionally licensed counselor in the state of Wyoming.

“I am very excited to be chosen as a fellow this year,” Ratliff says. “It means a lot to get recognized for all of my hard work and dedication to leadership on the local and regional level. With this fellowship, I intend to learn as much as possible about various national leadership opportunities and how to utilize my interests and strengths on a national level.”

Once she completes her Ph.D. program in counselor education and supervision at UW, Ratliff hopes to continue working with other people who are as passionate about the counseling field as she. Furthermore, she wants to make a difference for the individuals and communities she works for on a regular basis.

The CSI Leadership Fellowship and Internship Program offers members opportunities to develop their leadership skills and broaden their professional network through service to CSI. The goal of the fellowship is to develop its fellows — both personally and professionally — as emerging leaders in the counseling profession.