Sports Update 03/07/22

First off today we start with some sad news. We received word a couple of weeks ago at the 1A regional tournament that Dubois head girls coach Joe Slawiak passed away after a long battle with cancer. The crowd at Bob Carry Memorial Fieldhouse held a moment of silence for Coach Slawiak before tip off of the Lady Rams game. On behalf of all of us here at Wyotoday Media we want to send our best wishes thoughts and prayers to the Dubois school as well as the family and friends of coach Slawiak.



Moving on today there was a lot of basketball this past weekend as the 1a/2a state tournament took place in Casper.

Dubois fell to Upton in the 1A state championship game 58-51.

Wyoming Indian’a Lady Chiefs took 3rd place in State by beating Sundance 45-38.

The Wind River Cougars were beaten by Tongue River in the third place match by a final of 75-58.



In the 3A west regional tournament in Powell the Lander Valley Lady Tigers took runner up as they lost to Lyman on Saturday by a final of 51-37.



The Thermopolis bobcats are going to state after placing fourth in the 3a east regional tournament that took place in Burns. They defeated Wheatland on Friday to earn the spot in State but lost to Buffalo on Saturday 51-26.





The Riverton Wolverines won the 4A west regional title for the first time since 1989 by defeating Star Valley on Saturday on their home floor. The Wolverines never trailed in the game and won 58-35.



Soccer is right around the corner for Lander Valley and Riverton. The Lady Tigers and Tigers first game of the season is Friday March 18 on the road against Jackson. The Wolverines and Lady Wolverines first game will be at Rawlins on the 17th and then they will play Jackson at home on the 19th.

Start times and other details coming up this week.