Rally for Freedom; Rally for Ukraine Wednesday at UW

Members of the University of Wyoming community can express their support for the people of Ukraine during a “Rally for Freedom” Wednesday, March 9, at Simpson Plaza.

The event is scheduled from 3-6 p.m. in the plaza just west of the Wyoming Union. Organizers include UW’s International Students Association and the Associated Students of UW.

UW student Anastasiia Pereverten, who is from Ukraine, encourages everyone to participate. She has been in close communication with family and friends since Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24, an escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War that began in 2014. The invasion is the largest conventional military attack on a sovereign state in Europe since World War II.

“My country is fighting for its very existence right now, and we need the support of everyone to sustain our resistance to the invasion,” Pereverten says. “There are multiple ways to contribute financially for those who are able, but this rally is a chance for everyone to support Ukrainian and European freedom and sovereignty — and, by extension, free people and nations worldwide.”