Dubois was State Runner-up in Class1A; Lady Chiefs Third in 2A

Upton broke open a close game in the second half Saturday, outscoring Dubois 31-21, to win the Wyoming 1A Boys State Basketball Championship at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Dubois actually led 30-27 at halftime thanks to 5 3-pointers, but the Rams were unable to pull away with Class 1A’s second leading scorer, Luca Brooks, sitting on the bench with 3 fouls.

Dawson Smith and Nathan Baker kept Upton close to Dubois throughout the first half, and limited the effectiveness of Rams senior Max Claar inside the paint. Claar was also in foul trouble and was forced to sit 7 minutes in the 1A title game. Claar finished Saturday with 10 points and 9 rebounds.

Class 1A’s leading scorer, senior Cody Wright, led all scorers with 26 points, but when Claar went to bench in the fourth quarter Saturday, the Rams comeback attempt was dealt a severe load as Upton then keyed on Wright and senior Ryan Wells.

Wells finished with 7 points and 4 steals. Wright also added 5 rebounds, 2 steals and an assist.

The Upper Country trio — Wright, Wells and Claar — led Dubois to the title game with a 49-36 win over Saratoga on Friday night, and Thursday’s 76-22 win over Burlington.

Dubois finished its 2021-22 season at 22-3, while Upton repeated as 1A boys state champions with its 26-1 record.

In other Fremont County games Saturday, it was Wind River losing in the 2A boys third-place game, 75-58, and the Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs hoisting the 2A girls tournament trophy after a 45-38 victory over Sundance.

TONGUE RIVER EAGLES 75, WIND RIVER COUGARS 58 Through a half Saturday at Natrona County High School, it was a 2-point difference between the Wind River Cougars and Tongue River Eagles in the 2A boys third-place game.

It seemed from the sidelines, however, that Tongue River wanted the win and the accompanying hardware more than the Cougars. It proved to be true as the Eagles outscored the Cougars 49-34 in the second half and won 75-58 in Casper.

Wind River concluded its season at 19-8, while Tongue River finished 24-4. Wind River fell into Saturday’s third-place with a 54-50 loss to eventual state runnerup Big Horn Friday night, and Tongue River dropped a 62-51 loss to eventual state champion Pine Bluffs Friday.

Wind River was led by Wylie Shearer with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, and Trey Mulholland added 9 points and 8 rebounds. Shearer, senior point guard Chaumbrey Romero, senior Jaycee Herbert and senior Cade David fouled out of Saturday’s contest.

Tongue River had 5 players score in double figures, led by Javin Walker with 16 points.

WYOMING INDIAN LADY CHIEFS 45, SUNDANCE 38 Wyoming Indian broke out early Saturday against the Sundance Lady Bulldogs, building a 20-4 lead after the first quarter of the 2A girls third-place game at the Ford Wyoming Center on their way to a 45-38 victory.

But it was Sundance who fought back and rallied through the second and third quarters and tied the score early in the fourth quarter. Wyoming Indian rallied behind great defense and the offensive prowess of seniors Inez Harris and Dezi C’Hair to pull away late for the 7-point victory in Casper.

C’Hair and Harris scored 14 points each to lead Wyoming Indian to their 20th win of the 2021-22 season. Sundance was led by Cana McInereny with 17 points. The Lady Chiefs finished their season at 20-6. Sundance concluded its season at 16-12.

Wyoming Indian fell 55-34 to Moorcroft in Friday’s semifinals after junior guard Layla C’Bearing caught an errant elbow and suffered a concussion early Friday. Moorcroft finished as the state runnerup after dropping a 46-35 loss to state champion Rocky Mountain Saturday afternoon.

UPTON 13 14 13 18 — 58 DUBOIS 18 12 6 15 — 51 Upton — Chase Mills 1 2-3 4, Reece Barriee 0 (3) 3-4 9, Ethan Schiller 2 1-2 5, Luca Brooks 4 -48 12, Dawson Smith 3 (3) 1-2 16, Nathan Baker 5 2-3 12. Totals 21 (6) 10-19 58. Dubois — Ryan Wells 2 (1) 0-0 7, Cody Wright 7 (3) 3-4 26, Clayton Rux 0 2-2 2, Kaden Chamley 1 1-2 3, River Beazley 0 (1) 0-0 3, Max Claar 3 (1) 1-2 10. Totals 19 (6) 7-10 51. Total Fouls — Upton 8, Dubois 18. Fouled out — Max Claar.

WIND RIVER 12 12 21 13 — 58 TONGUE RIVER 11 15 23 26 — 75 Wind River — Brayden Leonhardt 0 (2) 4-4 10, Chambrey Romero 0 (1) 2-2 5, Jaycee Herbert 1 2-2 4, Trey Mulholland 2 (1) 2-2 9, Jaden Miller 1 (2) 1-2 9, Wylie Shearer 2 (3) 2-2 15, Cade David 2 2-2 6. Totals 17 (9) 15-16 58. Tongue River — Garrett Ostler 0 0-2 0, Wyatt Ostler 0 (1) 0-0 3, Caleb Kilbride 4 5-9 13, Javin Walker 3 (3) 1-1 16, Camden Kilbride 0 (1) 8-8 11, Brant Bockman 1 3-4 5, Eli Cummins 3 (1) 6-8 15, Al Spotted 1 0-0 2, Colter Hanft 5 0-3 10. Totals 23 (6) 23-35 75. Total fouls — Tongue River 21, Wind River 26. Fouled out — Chaumbrey Romero, Jaycee Herbert, Wylie Shearer, Cade David.