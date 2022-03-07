County’s Jobless Workers increased to 837 people in January

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 4.0% in December to 3.8% in January. Wyoming has recently completed a comprehensive annual revision of its unemployment data. The new data show that Wyoming’s unemployment rate trended downward during 2021, starting the year at 5.1% and ending the year at 4.0%.

From December 2021 to January 2022, seasonally adjusted employment of Wyoming residents rose by 792 individuals (0.3%) as people returned to work.

Most county unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and increased from December to January. Winter weather and the end of the holiday shopping season often bring job losses in January. Some sectors where employment usually falls in January include construction, retail trade, professional & business services, transportation & warehousing, and government. Large unemployment increases were seen in Big Horn (up from 3.6% to 4.8%), Sweetwater (up from 3.9% to 5.1%), and Washakie (up from 3.0% to 4.2%) counties.

From January 2021 to January 2022, unemployment rates fell in every county. These decreases suggest that unemployment rates are returning to more normal levels after being elevated earlier in the pandemic. The largest decreases occurred in Sublette (down from 7.9% to 4.9%), Natrona (down from 8.0% to 5.1%), and Converse (down from 6.6% to 3.9%) counties.

In Fremont County, the unemployment rate was pegged at 4.5 percent for January, which was an increase of 1.1 points from December 2021 when the jobless rate here was 3.4 percent. There were 837 unemployed workers in the county during January compared with 638 the month before.

Hot Springs County’s jobless rate was 3.4 percent, up from 2.8 percent in December 2021. There were 75 jobless workers in and around Thermopolis in January compared with 62 the month prior.

Teton County (2.5%) had the lowest unemployment rate in January. It was followed by Weston County at 2.9%, Goshen County at 3.0%, and Albany County at 3.1%. The highest unemployment rates were found in Natrona and Sweetwater counties (both at 5.1%), Sublette County at 4.9%, and Big Horn County at 4.8%.