Community Awards handed out in Lander this past Friday

The Lander Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Community Awards were announced this past Friday noon. And the recipients are:

• The Anchor Award went to Marla Lemm, owner of The Good Place Sporting Goods Store.

• The Beautification Award was presented to the Lincoln Street Bakery for their new business.

• The Rookie of the Year Award went to the Messenger Girls, an all-female Faith and Frontier Book and Boutique Store.

• The Past President recognition was given to Jonathan Tonkowich, VP of Student Affairs at Wyoming Catholic College.

• The Spirit of Lander Award went to Tammy Green.

• And the coveted Lifetime Achievement Honor was presented to Paula McCormick, who retired from McCormick Marketing and the Wind River Visitor’s Council this past year and who is a former Lander Chamber of Commerce Manager.

