Wind River Snowpack dropped to 94 percent of Median

The12th snowpack/Snow Water Equivalent (SWE) report for water year 2022 (2021-2022 snow season) shows the Wind River Basin at 94 percent of the 30 year median while the Bighorn Basin is at 85 percent. Currently, Wyoming’s overall snowpack/SWE is 82% of median with a basin high of 96% (Laramie) and a basin low of 69% (South Platte). Last year (2021), the state SWE was at 91% of median, and at 113% in 2020.

The Wind River Basin dropped two points in the last report, down from 96 percent while the Bighorn basin plunged seven points. The Sweetwater River Basin also dropped 7 points to sit at 79 percent of the median for this week.

See the graph above for all of the state’s river basins and snowpack/SWE averages.