Today will be another dry day with well above normal temperatures. There will be one more warm day tomorrow before we begin to transition to a cooler and wetter pattern for Friday night and the weekend.

Today’s highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s for the Bighorn and Wind River Basins with the mid-50s in Dubois and Jeffrey City. Tonight’s lows in the low-to-mid-30s across the region.