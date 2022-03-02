Several Fremont County wrestlers brought home state titles last weekend in Casper. 

Lander Valley’s Coaltyn Laird won the State Title in the 106lb bracket. He had to win four matches to win the title. In the championship match on Saturday he defeated Spencer Wright of Green River by decision to take home the title. In the semifinal match Laird and Ryan Nutt of Pinedale went to sudden victory after three rounds where Laird was able to get the point to move to the championship match.

In the heavyweight bracket two Lander Valley wrestlers took second and third place. Ernesto Cabriales took third place while Cody Cunningham took second place.

In the semi-final match Cunningham and Cabriales met in a Tiger vs Tiger match up. Cunningham won by pin to move on to the first place match.

In the championship match Cunningham was defeated by Kyle Logar of Douglas by pin. Cabriales defeated Star Valley’s Kysen Hebdon by pin to take third place.

After last season where wrestling was short due to COVID-19 Cody Cunningham summed up the 2021-22 season the best. “ It’s awesome, actually,” Cunningham said. “I wish our season was just like this season last year. We’ve had a good season so far. I know it will end up good too.”

The Wind River Cougar’s Tucker Jensen won the 2A State Title in the 220lb bracket. Jensen, who took third place in the Ron Thon Memorial Tournament, defeated James Love of Lovell in the final round to win the state title.

Thermopolis’ Wyatt McDermott took the 2A-138lb bracket. He defeated Gabe Emery of Kemmerer to win the state title.

Shoshoni also won a state title Pehton Truempler won the 2A-152lb state title by defeating Cael Thompson of Cokeville by decision.

Wyatt Trembly of Dubois won the 2A-170lb state title by defeating Landon Heaps of Kemmerer by pin. Trembly ends the season with a 40-4 record.