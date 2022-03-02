Riverton Raiders hire new Manager for 2022 Season

The Riverton Raiders Post 19 American Legion Baseball Board is pleased to announce that Kevin Lofthus of Cathedral City, California has

accepted the position of Manager and Head Coach for the Raiders Legion Baseball program.

Hitting Coach Kevin Lofthus is a JUCO First Team All American at College of Southern Idaho and received a Baseball Scholarship to UNLV. He led NCAA Division 1 in home runs, First Team All American at UNLV, played in the Oakland A’s organization and coached every level from Tee-Ball through Division 1 baseball.

“It is about the player and their growth. Baseball is a vehicle to get kids educated, to build character, confidence, and self-esteem.” I care about each of my players, I coach from my failures and successes so they learn values that will make them successful in baseball and in

life.” Coach Kevin Lofthus

COACHING EXPERIENCE:

Personal Youth Baseball Instructor

Assistant Baseball Coach & Hitting Coach – Mountain Home High School, AR

Assistant Baseball Coach & Hitting Coach – San Diego Force Summer College Program, CA

Assistant Baseball Coach & Hitting Coach – Utah Valley University (NCAA Division 1)

Baseball Hitting Coach – Southern Utah University, UT

Baseball Hitting Coach – College of Southern Idaho, ID

EDUCATION:

Southern Utah University, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education

College of Southern Idaho, Associate of Arts Degree

PLAYING EXPERIENCE / ACCOMPLISHMENTS / STATS:

1989-1991, Oakland Athletics – Oakland, CA

1986-1989, University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) – Las Vegas, NV

First Team All-American (1989)

National Home Run Leader (1989) – still stands as the school’s single-season record

1984-1986, College of Southern Idaho – Twin Falls, ID

JUCO First Team All-American (1986)

All-Region (both seasons)

Region and District Player of the Year (1986)

Two region championships and a district championship

JUCO World Series All-Tournament Team (1986)

Fourth-place finish at the JUCO World Series (1986