Seven artists were recognized with awards at the Governor’s Capitol Arts Exhibition Reception on Thursday, February 24, including Riverton artist Robert Martinez.

Gerald Anthony Shippen of Cody received the Governor’s Choice Award for his piece “The Indians Pony.”

Ricki Klages of Laramie received the Juror’s Choice Award for her piece “Ridge.”

Five artists were selected to receive Capitol Art Collection Purchase Awards. These works will be purchased for the Capitol Art Collection and will displayed in public offices of state agencies. Artists receiving purchase awards are:

Justin Hayward of Casper, for his piece “Pronghorn”

Robert Martinez of Riverton, for his piece “Young Warrior”

Bria Hammock of Cheyenne, for her piece “Ruth the Cowgal”

David McDougall of Dayton, for his piece “Please Don’t Murder Me”

Sue Sommers of Pinedale, for her piece “Angus Bull and Cowdog”

The exhibition will be on view through August 14 in the Wyoming State Capitol which is open to the public Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Works in the show can also be viewed and purchased online at https://wyomingstatemuseum.square.site/shop/gcae-2022/6