February Weather was mostly near Normal

February saw mostly near normal temperatures across the region with a mix of wetter and drier than normal conditions thanks to some Arctic outbreaks with banded snowfall. It would’ve been much warmer and drier, it it hadn’t been for two potent Arctic blasts. These systems brought some much needed snow to some areas, but missed others completely. The Arctic blasts also brought record cold temperatures with the, which brought February averages down to near normal or slightly cooler than normal across the region.

Lander received 106 percent of normal precipitation during February with 0.74″ recorded while the average temperature there during the month was -0.5° colder than usual. Lander’s records date from 1892.

Downtown Riverton received 72 percent of normal precipitation at 0.31″ while downtown’s temperature average was -0.4° below normal in records dating back to 1907. Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton received 93 percent of average precipitation with 0.37″ and the temperature was -1.1° lower than normal at 22.6°. The airport records go back to 1996.

Worland only received 29 percent of normal precipitation at 0.05″ while the temperature average for February there was -2.5° colder than average at 20.1°. Worland’s records date back to 1960.